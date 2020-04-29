Woman identified in fatal crash Tuesday in Rock Island

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

UPDATE: The woman has been identified as Diana S. Johnson, 31, Rock Island.

Johnson was driving when her vehicle struck several light poles and street signs before hitting a tree in the 1200 block of 7th Avenue, according to the Rock Island Police Department. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation was ongoing and further details were not provided.

This story will be updated if more details become available.

PREVIOUS STORY: A woman died Tuesday night in a crash in Rock Island.

The incident happened about 9:54 p.m. at 13th Street and 7th Avenue, according to Rock Island Police Department reports issued Wednesday morning. The person killed was listed as a 31-year-old woman, but was not identified by name in the reports.

Further details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

