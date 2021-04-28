 Skip to main content
Woman in critical condition after car crash in Moline
A woman was taken to a hospital this morning after crashing her car into a concrete barrier on John Deere Road, Moline Police said Wednesday.

Dispatch received a call around 9:30 a.m., according to a news release from the department. A 2004 Mitsubishi Endeavor was traveling eastbound on John Deere Road and crossed the median about one fourth of a mile west of the 35th Street overpass.

The SUV hit the concrete barrier that holds the overhead highway signs. The woman was the only occupant of the vehicle, and was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police said she may have suffered a medical event prior to the crash. 

Moline Police Department ask anyone with information to contact the Traffic Unit at 309-524-2210.

