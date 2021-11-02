Woman injured when utility trailer crashes into her vehicle on I-74

A Moline woman was injured Tuesday when her vehicle was struck by a utility trailer that had detached from the truck that was pulling on Interstate 74 in Bettendorf, city Public Information Officer Lauran Haldeman said in a news release.
The crash occurred at 5:11 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-74, just south of the Spruce Hills Driver interchange.
Haldeman said that a utility trailer being pulled by a 2005 Nissan pickup that was northbound on I-74 became detached from the truck. The pickup was being driven by a 50-year-old Moline man.
The trailer crossed the median into the southbound lanes and crashed into the front end of a 2019 GMC Sierra driven by a 30-year-old woman. The woman had to be cut from the vehicle by emergency crews.
The woman was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. The extent of her injuries and condition were not available late Tuesday.
Traffic along Interstate-74 was restricted until about 6 p.m. as crews cleared the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Bettendorf Police Department.