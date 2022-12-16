Woman involved in 2020 death of Sylvester Eddings sentenced to three years on probation

A Davenport woman involved in the robbery and shooting death of 45-year-old Sylvester Eddings has been sentenced for her part in the conspiracy.

During a sentencing hearing held Friday in Scott County District Court, Judge Stuart Werling placed Taneshia Nashay Coleman, 39, on three years supervised probation.

Coleman had been charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony.

On Dec. 8, 2021, she pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge. The murder and robbery charges were dismissed at sentencing.

Conspiracy to commit a forcible felony is a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Coleman was released Friday from the Scott County Jail after spending nearly two years and four months in custody awaiting trial and sentencing. She was booked into the jail on Aug. 27, 2020.

While incarcerated in the jail Coleman completed her high school equivalency diploma, a cognitive awareness program to help her overcome self-defeating behaviors, life skills programs and courses, a theft and shoplifting program, and a parenting training course.

Coleman was ordered to report to the Iowa Department of Correctional Services immediately upon release.

Coleman is the second person to be sentenced in connection with the Aug. 22, 2020, death of Eddings.

On Oct. 29, 2021, during a hearing in district court, Cordell Lashell McDowell, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of the lesser included charge of willful injury resulting in serious injury. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of ten years.

McDowell also pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, also a Class C felony.

A charge of first-degree robbery was dismissed in the plea agreement.

On Oct. 19, 2022, District Judge Patrick McElyea sentenced McDowell to consecutive terms of 10 years in prison on each charge for a total of 20 years.

According to Iowa Department of Corrections electronic records, McDowell is currently serving his sentence in the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility. He will become eligible for parole or work release on April 21, 2030.

According to Davenport Police affidavits and district court electronic records, Coleman and McDowell, along with Damarcus Laron Liddell, 35, and Derrick Dewayne Hargrett, 36, planned to lure Eddings to a Davenport apartment where they would rob him.

Coleman had been texting with Liddell, both discussing the details of the robbery via text. Coleman let Liddell know when Eddings arrived.

When Eddings arrived at the apartment — 6537 N. Harrison St., Apt. 5 — Coleman let Liddell, McDowell and Hargrett know and let the three men into the apartment.

Surveillance video shows the three men entering the apartment.

Hargrett was armed with a handgun. Eddings was pistol-whipped and shot during the incident.

Eddings, whose last known address was in Moline, was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, where he died.

The incident took place at 6:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.

Liddell is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony. His jury trial is scheduled for Jan. 23 in district court. He was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on a cash-only bond of $1 million.

Hargrett also is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony and felon in possession of a firearm. His trial also is scheduled for Jan. 23 in district court. He was being held without bond Friday night in the Scott County Jail.