Woman killed in crash Tuesday in Rock Island

A woman died Tuesday night in a crash in Rock Island.
The incident happened about 9:54 p.m. at 13th Street and 7th Avenue, according to Rock Island Police Department reports issued Wednesday morning. The person killed was listed as a 31-year-old woman, but was not identified by name in the reports.
Further details were not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
