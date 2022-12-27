Woman killed in Geneseo fire identified by Henry County authorities

The person killed late Friday in a Geneseo house fire was 51-year-old Amy M. Howard.

Firefighters and law enforcement went about 11:42 p.m. to investigate a report of building on fire in the 500 block of North Meadow Street, according to a news release from the Geneseo Police Department. When they arrived, police officers and Henry County Sheriff's Office deputies saw flames coming from a single-family home.

Officers and deputies learned that two people had escaped the fire but that Howard was still in the burning building, the release states. The law enforcement officials attempted a rescue but the flames forced them back. They and firefighters recovered her body after the Geneseo Fire Protection District put out the fire.

An autopsy performed by the Henry County Coroner's Office indicates Howard died from smoke inhalation, according to the release, issued on Tuesday morning.

A sheriff's deputy was treated for smoke inhalation after the fire, the release states.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Geneseo Police Department at 309-944-5141.