Woman on parole for peddling meth arrested on new charges of trafficking the drug

In Benham’s vehicle, officers seized 13.7 grams of methamphetamine on the floorboard. Officers also seized a plastic baggie containing 2 grams of marijuana.

Officers also seized a Taser from Benham’s purse. She did not have a permit to for the Taser. Also seized from the vehicle was a digital scale and a bong used for ingesting methamphetamine.

In her home, officers seized one-half gram of meth and 1 gram of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia and a digital scale.

Benham was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $100,000 bond, cash or surety.

A preliminary hearing on the case is scheduled for May 8 in Scott County District Court.

On July 6, 2017, Bettendorf Police detained Benham during a methamphetamine trafficking investigation. A total of 43.12 grams of methamphetamine was seized along with eight hydrocodone pills. She was released on what is known as a waiver of speed indictment pending cooperation, which means the police were giving her the opportunity to cooperate in the investigation. However, Benham failed to cooperate and she was arrested on possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony, along with other drug charges.