Woman on parole for peddling meth arrested on new charges of trafficking the drug

A Bettendorf woman on parole until 2025 for trafficking methamphetamine has been arrested on charges alleging she once again was peddling the drug.
Lynsey Erin Benham, 34, of 5077 56th Avenue Court, Bettendorf, is charged with one count of possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 25 years.
Benham also is charged with possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-third offense and a violation of Iowa’s drug tax stamp law. Both charges are Class D felonies that carry a prison sentence of five years.
She also is charged with carrying weapons, a Taser, which is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of two years, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to 30 days.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy Eric Burton, at 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, the Scott County Sheriff’s Special Operations Unit and members of the Bettendorf Police Department’s Special Operations Unit served a search warrant at Benham’s home.
The warrant is part of an ongoing methamphetamine investigation.
Officers detained Benham as she was pulling into her driveway, as Benham’s vehicle was included in the search warrant.
In Benham’s vehicle, officers seized 13.7 grams of methamphetamine on the floorboard. Officers also seized a plastic baggie containing 2 grams of marijuana.
Officers also seized a Taser from Benham’s purse. She did not have a permit to for the Taser. Also seized from the vehicle was a digital scale and a bong used for ingesting methamphetamine.
In her home, officers seized one-half gram of meth and 1 gram of marijuana along with drug paraphernalia and a digital scale.
Benham was being held Thursday night in the Scott County Jail on a $100,000 bond, cash or surety.
A preliminary hearing on the case is scheduled for May 8 in Scott County District Court.
On July 6, 2017, Bettendorf Police detained Benham during a methamphetamine trafficking investigation. A total of 43.12 grams of methamphetamine was seized along with eight hydrocodone pills. She was released on what is known as a waiver of speed indictment pending cooperation, which means the police were giving her the opportunity to cooperate in the investigation. However, Benham failed to cooperate and she was arrested on possession with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class B felony, along with other drug charges.
In a plea agreement with Scott County prosecutors, Benham pleaded guilty to a Class C felony charge of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, failure to affix a drug tax stamp, a Class D felony and possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine-third or subsequent offense, also a Class D felony.
On March 22, 2018, she was sentenced to a term of 10 years in prison for the Class C felony. That sentence was to run consecutive, or back-to-back, on the concurrent five year prison sentences she received for the two Class D felonies. That brought her total prison sentence in the case to 15 years.
In that case, prosecutors also agreed not to pursue an enhanced sentence against Benham as a habitual offender.
Benham attempted to appeal her plea agreement, conviction and sentence. The Iowa Supreme Court dismissed the appeal as frivolous.
She was placed on parole Jan. 4, 2019, and then placed on work release Aug. 29. She was put back on parole Nov. 27, and was to be on parole until Jan. 18, 2025.
