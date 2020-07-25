Woman on probation for meth offense captured allegedly trafficking in meth, ecstasy

A woman currently on probation for peddling methamphetamine and for her participation in a 2018 robbery is facing new charges of trafficking in meth and ecstasy.

Amber Renee Woods, also known as Amber Renea Woods, 31, of 1604 1/2 W. 4th St., is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of a substance containing ecstasy, and possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine.

Both charges are Class B felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years.

Woods also is facing two charges of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, each of which is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.

Woods was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Thursday.

Davenport police officers were on patrol in the 400 block of Sturdevant Street when they saw Woods, whom they knew have four active arrest warrants for failing to appear on probation violations.

According to the arrest affidavit, Woods asked a friend to take money out of her bra for safekeeping. The friend retrieved a large amount of cash from Woods’ bra but while doing so, officers saw several plastic baggies mixed with the money.