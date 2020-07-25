Woman on probation for meth offense captured allegedly trafficking in meth, ecstasy

A woman currently on probation for peddling methamphetamine and for her participation in a 2018 robbery is facing new charges of trafficking in meth and ecstasy.
Amber Renee Woods, also known as Amber Renea Woods, 31, of 1604 1/2 W. 4th St., is charged with one count each of possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of a substance containing ecstasy, and possession with the intent to deliver more than five grams of methamphetamine.
Both charges are Class B felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of 25 years.
Woods also is facing two charges of violating Iowa’s drug tax stamp law, each of which is a Class D felony that carry a prison sentence of five years.
Woods was arrested at 1:14 a.m. Thursday.
Davenport police officers were on patrol in the 400 block of Sturdevant Street when they saw Woods, whom they knew have four active arrest warrants for failing to appear on probation violations.
According to the arrest affidavit, Woods asked a friend to take money out of her bra for safekeeping. The friend retrieved a large amount of cash from Woods’ bra but while doing so, officers saw several plastic baggies mixed with the money.
Officers seized 8.8 grams of methamphetamine, or 0.019 pounds, and 27 ecstasy tablets, which tested positive for methamphetamine.
Woods was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on cash-only bonds totaling $20,000, and a $25,000 bond, cash or surety.
Woods is to be arraigned on the new drug charges Aug. 13 in Scott County District Court.
Woods was sentenced Dec. 31, 2018, to three years on probation after she pleaded guilty in Scott County District Court to a lesser offense of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine, less than five grams, a Class C felony. A drug tax stamp violation was dismissed. She also pleaded guilty to being an accessory after the fact in connection with an Aug. 10, 2018 armed robbery in the 1500 block of LeClaire Street. In that case she was alleged to have been the lookout while her co-defendant robbed another person by threatening them with a shotgun.
Probation authorities filed in November to have Woods’ probation in those cases revoked. Warrants were issued in November and Woods was arrested Thursday. A probation revocation hearing is scheduled for Dec. 14. If her probation is revoked, Woods could be sentenced to 10 years in prison on the Class C felony drug conviction, and to two years in prison for the aggravated misdemeanor conviction of being an accessory after the fact.
