CAMBRIDGE -- A Silvis woman will have to pay $4,000 in restitution to a man who reportedly bought a mobile home from her which she didn't have title to.
Jamie L. Short, 30, was originally charged with felony theft but pleaded guilty Thursday to an amended count of Class A misdemeanor attempted theft for knowingly accepting money from the victim.
The property in question was a mobile home in Willowhaven trailer park in Colona.
According to the plea agreement, Short will have 12 months conditional discharge, a fine of $500 and court costs and restitution of $4,000. The case was filed August 21, 2018. Judge Terry Patton accepted the agreement.