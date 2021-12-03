Woman pleads guilty to Clinton county charges of lighting ex-boyfriend's truck on fire

The owner told investigators he believed the fire was started by an ex-girlfriend, whom he said was Marari Jean Boardman. He had dated the woman for almost seven years. Boardman had sent texts to the man threatening to, “light you up like a Christmas tree.” She claimed the truck and house would be next.

A neighbor’s security camera captured video of a woman wearing a dress and glasses walking in front of their home at about 4:45 a.m. The truck’s owner was able to identify that woman as Boardman.