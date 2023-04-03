A Rock Island County judge sentenced a New Windsor woman on Monday in relation to a 2021 hit-and-run accident that injured a motorcyclist.

Judge Peter Church sentenced Lily Stratton, 49, to three years in prison each on a count of failure to report an accident and a count of aggravated driving while under the influence, according to county court records. The two terms will be served simultaneously, rather than one after the other.

Stratton’s sentencing was the result of a plea agreement with the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office, records state. Stratton pleaded guilty to the two counts in November. As part of the agreement, a second aggravated DUI count was dropped Monday.

The collision happened on July 25, 2021, according to previous reporting. Moline police officers went at 3:31 a.m. to investigate a report of a hit-and-run crash involving a motorcycle in the 3800 block of John Deere Road.

When they arrived, police found a 48-year-old man lying in the road near the intersection of 38th Street and John Deere Road, according to previous reporting. Authorities sent the man to the hospital to be treated for injuries considered serious but not life threatening.

During the investigation, police determined that a pickup truck hit the man while he was riding, previous reporting states. There were witnesses who described the suspect vehicle as a white Dodge Ram driven by a woman.

Deputies from the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office identified Stratton as a potential suspect in Moline’s case after finding that her 2013 white Dodge Ram 2500 had damage consistent with a motor vehicle collision, previous reporting states.

When she has completed her prison term, Stratton must also serve a year of mandatory supervised release, records state.

There was a presentence investigation ahead of Stratton’s sentencing, and there was mitigation hearing during Monday’s proceedings, records state.

A presentence investigation is designed to develop a background report on a person who is to be sentenced. It is meant to aid a judge in determining the appropriate sentence.

The mitigation hearing is also meant to aid the judge at sentencing. Such hearings can include arguments from attorneys, statements from victims, statements from the defendant and other presentations.