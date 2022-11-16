Woman sentenced to probation for eluding police arrested Monday for allegedly eluding cops

A Davenport woman sentence in October to a term on probation for eluding police and criminal mischief convictions was arrested late Monday after she allegedly tried to elude Iowa State Patrol troopers with her 6-month-old child in the backseat.

Laryn Renae Ingram-Williams, 26, is charged with eluding, a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of five years.

Ingram-Williams also is charged with child endangerment and driving while barred, both of which are aggravated misdemeanors that carry a prison sentence of two years.

According to the arrest affidavit filed by Iowa State Patrol trooper Michael Stegall, at 9:50 p.m. Monday the Iowa State Patrol attempted a traffic stop on a gold 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix for having illegal tinted windows. The vehicle was first seen in the area of East Kimberly Road and Elmore Avenue.

When officers tried to stop the car the driver, identified as Ingram-Williams, fled and a pursuit ensued. She turned off the cars headlights while trying to elude police, drove in a reckless manner, and failed to stop at stop signs during the pursuit for which she received traffic tickets.

When the vehicle stopped, troopers located a 6-month-old child in the back seat. The child was in a child seat that was not properly secured to the back seat of the vehicle.

Officers also located multiple clear plastic bags which contained marijuana, for which she was charged with possession of a controlled substance-marijuana-second offense, a serious misdemeanor that carries a jail sentence of up to one year.

A check of her driving status showed that Ingram-Williams’ is barred from driving from July 25, 2022, until July 23, 2026.

Ingram-Williams was booked into the Scott County Jail at 10:27 p.m. She was released from the jail at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday after posting 10% of an $11,800 bond through a bonding company.

She is scheduled to make a first appearance on the charges Friday in Scott County District Court.

According to Scott County District Court electronic records, on Oct. 13, Ingram-Williams was sentenced to serve two years on probation after pleading guilty to one count of serious misdemeanor eluding and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief. A charge of driving while barred was dismissed in the plea agreement.

According to the arrest affidavits filed in those cases by Davenport Police Officers Bryant Wayland and Donnie Pridemore, on June 30, 2021, Davenport firefighters were sent to the U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Davenport, at 3616 W. Kimberly Road in reference to a fire alarm activation. Following a false fire alarm activation, Ingram-Williams got into the U-Haul truck she had rented and purposely struck an overhanging sign at the U-Haul building. Firefighters observed the incident.

Police tried to stop the truck in the 1400 block of Gaines Street but Ingram-Williams fled police. Firefighters following her from the U-Haul facility identified her to police as the driver who had struck the sign at the U-Haul facility.

Then, on Aug. 5, 2021, police were sent to 1429 W. 15th St., to investigate damage to a vehicle.

Ingram-Williams had used a piece of rock or brick to damage three windows of a vehicle parked at the address. The owner of the vehicle is related to Ingram-Williams ex-boyfriend. Ingram-Williams had several incidents with the ex-boyfriend’s family members. She was seen by witnesses damaging the vehicle.

Ingram-Williams probation in those cases is scheduled to end Oct. 13, 2024.