Woman seriously injured after suffering medical event, crashes car into building

A 76-year-old woman was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon after she suffered a medical event that caused her to crash her vehicle into a business, Moline Police said.

The crash occurred at 2:24 p.m.

Moline Police said that officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash at 2402 39th Ave., the home of Aramark Refreshments.

A maroon Buick passenger car driven by the woman crashed into the building after she suffered what police are calling a medical event. 

The woman was transported to UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island, with life-threatening injuries.

The woman was conscious and able to speak to investigators but was in serious condition Tuesday night, police said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Moline Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

