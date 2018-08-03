Quad-City authorities are asking for help identifying a woman suspected of fraud.
The woman is accused of making a number of fraudulent banking transactions in the Quad-City area that have cost the victims a large amount of money, according to Crime Stoppers.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators should contact the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677.
If people do not wish to contact the police directly, they can contact Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500.
Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through its website, qccrimestoppers.com, and via the free mobile app “P3 Tips.”