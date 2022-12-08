 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman sought on allegations she stabbed a teenager in Rock Island

Destiny T. L. Thomas

 Rock Island Police Department

Rock Island County authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a 20-year-old woman accused of stabbing a teenager early Tuesday.

Destiny T. L. Thomas, of Rock Island, faces two counts each of home invasion and aggravated battery in relation to the attack, which happened about 12 a.m. at the Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th St., according to a news release from the Rock Island Police Department.

When police arrived, they found the girl, 15, suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, the department said. She was sent to Iowa City, where doctors performed surgery on her.

At last report, she was considered stable, according to the release, which did not provide a detailed condition.

The department said Thomas is considered dangerous and asks anyone with information about her location or the stabbing to contact Rock Island police investigators at 309-732-2677.

People with information can also contact the Quad-Cities chapter of Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or via the P3 Tips app.

