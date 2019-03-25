A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries when she was stabbed during a large fight in front of Walmart in west Davenport Sunday night.
Davenport police responded to the store, 3101 W. Kimberly Road, at 10:10 p.m. after receiving a report of a disturbance involving 10 to 12 people who were actively fighting near the entrance.
The crowd dispersed prior to officers arriving on scene.
The woman was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for treatment.
Police are following up on the incident; no further information has been released.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola/”