Woman suffers life-threatening injuries when struck by pickup
topical

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries when struck by pickup

  • Updated
  • 0

A 60-year-old Davenport woman suffered life-threatening injuries Thursday after she was struck by a pickup truck while trying to cross Lincoln Avenue at West Locust Street, Davenport Police said.

The crash occurred at 4:56 p.m.

Police said the woman had been walking west along the sidewalk on the north side of West Locust Street and was crossing Lincoln Avenue when she was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado 4X4 pickup truck as it made a left turn from eastbound lanes of West Locust Street into the northbound lanes of Lincoln Avenue.

The woman was taken to Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. She then was transported to University Hospitals and Clincis, Iowa City.

The crash remains under investigation by the Davenport Police Department’s Crash Investigations Unit.

