Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in crash in Orion

A Washington, Iowa, woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a crash in Orion, Ill., Friday morning.

Illinois State Police say the single-vehicle crash happened on East 350th Street, a quarter mile south of 1500th Avenue, Orion, at 7:06 a.m.

The 2013 red Ford Truck, driven by James J. Schneere, 22, of Orion, was traveling southbound when it left the roadway, rolled several times and struck a telephone pole, police say.

The woman, 19, was ejected from the truck and taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say. Schneere refused medical treatment at the scene.

Schneere was charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, illegal transportation of alcohol, improper lane usage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, and driving while license suspended.

Police say the investigation continues.

