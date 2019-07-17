Police were kept busy early Wednesday at a Bettendorf hotel.
The incident began about 3:50 a.m., when Bettendorf police received a call from a woman claiming she was being held against her will inside a room at the Ramada Inn, 3020 Utica Ridge Road, after being assaulted by a male subject holding a handgun.
Officers from the Bettendorf Police Department and the Davenport Police Department responded to the scene and established a perimeter.
After negotiations officers entered the room to find the woman was alone and suffering from drug-induced hallucinations.
The 27-year-old resident of East Alton, Illinois, was transported to Trinity at Terrace Park for evaluation and treatment.
Her identity is being withheld pending further investigation and notification of family members.
No other information is available at this time.