A 20-year-old woman accused of stabbing a teen in Rock Island awaits sentencing after accepting a plea agreement.

Destiny T.L. Thomas, of Rock Island, stabbed the girl just after midnight on Dec. 6 at the Maple Ridge Apartments, 3700 5th St., according to the Rock Island Police Department. Authorities considered the teen’s injury life threatening.

The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office initially charged her with two counts each of home invasion and aggravated battery in relation to the attack, according to court records.

Thomas has since pleaded guilty to a single count of aggravated battery and is scheduled for sentencing on June 11, records show. The remaining charges were dropped on April 10 when Thomas entered her plea.

Judge Frank Fuhr, who presided over the hearing, ordered a presentence investigation and mitigation hearing ahead of Thomas’ sentencing.

Presentence investigations are designed to produce background reports on defendants that are meant to aid judges during sentencing. Mitigation hearings are also meant to help judges determine appropriate sentences. They can include arguments from attorneys, statements from victims, statements from the defendant and other presentations.

At a bond reduction hearing, also on April 10, Fuhr denied Thomas’ motion to reduce her bail, which remains $250,000, court records state. To be released, she would have to post a $25,000 bond.