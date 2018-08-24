The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is working with authorities in Cook County to take custody of a woman in connection with the death of her 5-year-old son in Davenport earlier this year.
It will “most likely” be one to two weeks before Jacqueline Majanise Rambert is brought here, Scott County Sheriff Tim Lane said Friday.
Rambert, 24, last known address in the 6100 block of South Eberhart Avenue, Chicago, was arrested Tuesday night.
She waived extradition Wednesday, according to Cook County Court records.
This week, police issued a warrant for her arrest on charges of first-degree murder, child endangerment resulting in death, and child endangerment by multiple acts in the death of Ja’Shawn Bussell.
Her boyfriend, Tre Desean Henderson, 26, is also wanted in connection with the boy’s death. He remained at large Friday.
On April 27, Rambert called 911 because Ja’Shawn was choking and unresponsive, according to an arrest affidavit released in her case.
The boy was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport and later airlifted to University Hospitals, Iowa City with life-threatening injuries. He died May 1.
An autopsy determined Ja’Shawn died from complications of blunt force injuries of the head, according to the affidavit. The autopsy also revealed numerous injuries of the torso and extremities, which include multiple healing rib fractures and contusions of the diaphragm, according to the affidavit.
Rambert and Henderson said on April 22, the boy fell from a counter and fell at least two other times during the next week before becoming unresponsive on April 27, according to the affidavit.
Neither Rambert nor Henderson sought medical treatment, according to the affidavit.
The two were caregivers of the boy and “knowingly acted in a matter which created substantial risk to the child’s safety,” according to the affidavit.
Rambert and Henderson were the sole occupants of an apartment where the injuries occurred and would have knowledge “that the abuse and injuries were occurring,” according to the affidavit.
They failed to get medical treatment for Ja’Shawn after he suffered a head injury, which resulted in him vomiting multiple times over a four-day period, according to the affidavit.
Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities said Thursday on its Facebook page that Henderson is believed to be living in the Chicago area. The Crime Stoppers Board of Directors has increased the reward to $2,500 if a tip leads to his arrest. They ask anyone with information to call the tip line at 309-762-9500.
All tips are anonymous.
