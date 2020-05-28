Woman wanted in connection with Davenport robbery apprehended

Authorities have apprehended one of two people wanted in connection with the December robbery of a Davenport woman who was seriously injured after she fell off the suspects’ moving car while trying to get her possessions back.
Lindsey Nicole Berhenke, 27, was booked into the Scott County Jail on Thursday. She is charged with one count of first-degree robbery. The charge is a Class B felony under Iowa law that carries a mandatory 25-year prison sentence, 70 %, or 17 ½ years, of which must be served before parole can be granted.
Berhenke was being held Thursday in the Scott County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond for the robbery charge. She also is being held without bond for warrants out of Dallas County, Texas, where she is facing several assault charges.
Police continue to look for her accomplice, Gordon Lonzo Skinner, 31, who also is charged with first-degree robbery.
According to the arrest affidavits, at about 5:50 p.m. Dec. 30, Berhenke and Skinner went to the woman’s apartment in the 3500 block of W. 43rd St., where they assaulted her to take her purse.
The victim was supposed to have a large amount of money that day.
Berhenke and Skinner continued to assault the woman as she held onto her purse which she tried to protect by having her arms across her body and wrapped around the purse.
When Berhenke and Skinner took the purse, they got into a black Pontiac G6 and attempted to flee.
According to witness statements, the woman jumped on the trunk of the car and held on, demanding Berhenke and Skinner return her purse.
Skinner, who was driving, began swerving and driving erratically in order to get the victim off the car.
The woman fell from the vehicle in the 3600 block of West Kimberly Road, sustaining a serious head injury. She was taken to University Hospitals, Iowa City, for surgical treatment of a brain bleed.
Police ask that anyone with information about the whereabouts of Skinner to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.
