Clinton Police, the Iowa State Patrol and the Davenport Police Department are involved in an investigation where a woman allegedly stole a vehicle in Clinton and then raced into Davenport causing three crashes Friday, police officials said.
One of the crashes occurred at Brady and 65th streets. Five people from one vehicle were taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, with non-life-threatening injuries.
And Iowa State Patrol squad was struck during the event.
Brooke Alexandra Tucker, 23, was arrested Friday on charges of second-degree theft, assault on a police officer, eluding, as well as two counts of failing to have insurance, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash, and one count each of leaving the scene of an injury crash, failing to yield, reckless driving, and second-degree criminal mischief.
Police said Tucker allegedly stole a Honda Civic in Clinton and then drove at high speed to Davenport. In the process, she caused three crashes, including the one at 65th and Brady streets.
Davenport police were alerted to the pursuit at 4:20 p.m., and then alerted to the crash at 65th and Brady streets at 4:25 p.m.
She ditched the car near Central Park Avenue and Fair Avenue. She was soon captured.
More information will be released once the several departments involved in the investigation get all of their information together. Additional charges are possible.
Tucker was being held Friday night in the Scott County Jail on bonds totaling $20,400, cash or surety.