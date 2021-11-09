Woman who died in Bettendorf house fire identified

The city of Bettendorf has identified a woman who was killed in a house fire Saturday as 74-year-old Colleen L. Johnson.
Firefighters were called at 11 p.m. to Johnson's home at 6484 Eagle Ridge Road.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the back of the residence heavily engulfed in fire.
Davenport Fire, Rock Island Arsenal Fire, and Riverdale Fire units responded to assist the Bettendorf Fire Department in battling the fire.
A male occupant of the home was able to escape. The fire is still under investigation.