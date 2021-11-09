 Skip to main content
Woman who died in Bettendorf house fire identified
Bettendorf fire 6

Smoke billows from this Bettendorf home at 6484 Eagle Ridge Road late Saturday. 

 Jon Gremmels

The city of Bettendorf has identified a woman who was killed in a house fire Saturday as 74-year-old Colleen L. Johnson.

Firefighters were called at 11 p.m. to Johnson's home at 6484 Eagle Ridge Road.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the back of the residence heavily engulfed in fire.

Davenport Fire, Rock Island Arsenal Fire, and Riverdale Fire units responded to assist the Bettendorf Fire Department in battling the fire.

A male occupant of the home was able to escape. The fire is still under investigation.

