Woman wounded in Davenport shooting late Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

One person was wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the 1300 block of Ripley Street, Davenport police said.

Police were called to 1322 Ripley St. at 10:15 p.m. to find a 28-year-old woman suffering from a serious but not life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Campus, Davenport, for treatment. The victim’s condition was not available late Tuesday.

Police said the initial investigation indicates a verbal argument between multiple people escalated into shots being fired. 

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125, Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500, or submit an anonymous tip via the “P3 Tips” mobile app or submit a tip online at qccrimestoppers.com.

Watch Now: Davenport police investigate shooting Tuesday night in the 1300 block of Ripley Street.

