Woman wounded in Rock Island shooting

One person was wounded Tuesday in a shooting in the 1300 block of 25th Street in Rock Island.

Rock Island Police said the shooting occurred at 7:30 p.m. outside of 1316 25th St.

One person, a woman, suffered what police said appeared to be a non-life-threatening wound.

The woman was taken to UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island.

Police were developing information on a suspect late Thursday. 

This is a developing story.

