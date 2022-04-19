Woman wounded in Rock Island shooting

One person was wounded Tuesday in a shooting in the 1300 block of 25th Street in Rock Island.
Rock Island Police said the shooting occurred at 7:30 p.m. outside of 1316 25th St.
One person, a woman, suffered what police said appeared to be a non-life-threatening wound.
The woman was taken to UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island.
Police were developing information on a suspect late Thursday.
This is a developing story.
