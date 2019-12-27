2 women accused of defrauding Davenport credit union

Two women are facing fraud and conspiracy charges after Davenport police say they defrauded a Davenport credit union.

Jamiah L. Quinn, 18, of Davenport, and Autumn M. McClendon, 21, of Milan, are charged with one count each of second-degree fraud and conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony. Both charges are Class D felonies under Iowa law that carry a prison sentence of five years.

The investigation began Sept. 20 when police were sent to Vibrant Credit Union, 3801 Brady St., regarding fraudulent bank accounts and activities connected to them.

According to the arrest affidavit, the women would open an account and then place empty envelopes into automated teller machines in the area and declare the envelopes contained cash deposits.

They would then immediately make a cash withdrawal, draining the account. They continued this practice until the account was frozen, at which time one of them would open a new account and the process of false deposits and cash withdrawals would continue.

The women were able to obtain more than $1,500 but less than $10,000.