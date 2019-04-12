A day before Rock Island County Sheriff’s investigators said she is alleged to have possessed methamphetamine in the Rock Island County Jail, Carly Baguss, 27, of Davenport, had been re-sentenced on a 2018 forgery conviction on which she had violated her probation.
On April 4, Baguss was sentenced to 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail after which she would have spent the next 12 months on conditional discharge. The new sentence was in response to Baguss violating the 30-months on probation to which she had been sentenced in August.
Baguss is one of four women accused of possessing methamphetamine in their Rock Island County cell block on April 5.
Chelsea Ehlts, 35, of Davenport, has been in the Rock Island County Jail since February on charges of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams, theft and obstruction of justice by destroying evidence. She was being held on $30,000 bond while she awaited a jury trial scheduled for April 22.
April Sanders, 34, of Davenport, had been arrested by Rock Island police April 5 on a charge of possession of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. She was released from the Rock Island County Jail on a $10,000 recognizance bond with a preliminary hearing set for April 9, which this past Tuesday.
Baguss, Ehlts and Sanders each are charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution, a Class 1 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of not less than four years but not more than 15 years.
Tawny Phelps, 28, of Sherrard, is charged with three counts of delivery of methamphetamine less than 5 grams. That charge is a Class 2 felony that carries a prison sentence of not less than three years and not more than seven years.
Phelps also is charged with possession of a controlled substance in a penal institution, which again carries a prison sentence of not less than four years but not more than 15 years.
Authorities contend Phelps had the meth and gave it to the other three women, but Rock Island County Circuit Court records were unclear as to why Phelps was in the jail on April 5.
Rock Island County Chief Deputy Sheriff Steve VenHuizen, said staff work to control contraband, but occasionally inmates still find ways to bring banned items inside. In this instance, jail staff found out an inmate might have brought drugs in and conducted a search on her. Less than a gram of meth was recovered. Further investigation led the staff to the three other inmates and all four were charged. Investigators believe it was an isolated incident and further charges were not expected.
All four women are being held in the Rock Island County Jail with bond set on the new charges at $40,000 each.