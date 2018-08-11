Two women were being held in the Scott County Jail today in connection with an incident Friday afternoon in which a person living in the 1500 block of LeClaire Street, Davenport, was threatened with a long, shotgun-style firearm and a wallet was taken.
Nancy Kay Hoffman, 33, of Davenport, no street address listed, is charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree burglary. First-degree robbery is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Second-degree burglary is a Class C felony punishable up to 10 years in prison.
Amber Renae Woods, 29, 1604 W. 4½ St., Davenport, is charged with first- degree robbery.
According to a Davenport police affidavit, two women arrived in a car at a LeClaire Street residence at about 3:30 p.m. Friday.
While one of the women stayed in the car, acting as a lookout, the other woman entered the residence, pointed the gun at the victim and demanded money. The victim said she did not have any money, but the woman with the gun took a wallet from a table, then exited the residence, got in the car and left.
Hoffman is being held on bonds of $10,000 and $25,000 and Woods is being held on a bond of $25,000.