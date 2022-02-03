Woodhull man enters plea; 30 pornography counts dismissed

CAMBRIDGE — A Woodhull man entered an Alford plea to a misdemeanor count of distribution of harmful material to a minor and was fined $75 and $1,184 in criminal assessments Wednesday in Henry County Circuit Court.

According to the amended charge, Joshua R. Milroy, 42, distributed sexually explicit photographs and/or text messages to a 14-year-old between the dates of June 1, 2016, and Sept. 20, 2016.

In exchange for Milroy's plea, 30 original counts of Class 2 and Class 3 felony child pornography were dismissed.

In an Alford plea, a defendant only admits that the state has the evidence from which he or she could be convicted.

Henry County State's Attorney Catherine Runty said in court that Detective Jim Kessinger of the Henry County Sheriff's Office responded to a complaint from a Cambridge residence on Dec. 16, 2016, and collected multiple cell phones from under the mattress in Milroy's bedroom. The phones were downloaded and texts and emails to the minor were extracted. The minor gave a statement at Braveheart Children's Advocacy Center saying that Milroy had texted her what she considered to be sexual innuendos.

Milroy will not be required to register as a sex offender, according to the agreement.

The original 30 charges were filed Jan. 6, 2017.

Judge James Cosby accepted the negotiated plea.

