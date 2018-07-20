A Quad-City Family Entertainment Center employee and several others were hurt Thursday night, apparently after the employee was attacked when a group of patrons was asked to calm down.
Moline police reported they were called around 9:53 p.m. Thursday to the business at 4401 44th Ave., Moline, for a report of 30 or 40 people fighting. When they arrived, officers determined about 15 people from one group had begun beating an employee who had asked the group to calm down and respect other patrons.
Other people tried to help the employee and were swept up in the melee, police said. The employee, who has not been identified, was sent to the hospital with serious injuries that included facial bone fractures. Four other people also were reported injured.
As of Friday afternoon no one had been arrested in the incident, according to Moline police, and the incident remained under investigation. Police said they were working to obtain security camera footage from the business.
Contacted Friday afternoon, an employee at Quad-City Family Entertainment Center said the business was open but declined to comment about what happened Thursday night.
Further details were not available Friday afternoon.
People who have information about the incident can contact the Moline Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 309-524-2140.
Information also may be left via Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted through the P3 Tips app or at crimeinfo.net.