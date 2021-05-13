World War I-era tank returns home to the Rock Island Arsenal

The Rock Island Arsenal has acquired a World War I-era tank that was built on the island and plans to restore it for museum display.
The Mark VIII was a heavy tank designed jointly by the United States and her allies during World War I, Patrick Allie, director of the Rock Island Arsenal Museum, said. The work, however, was underway in what turned out to be the final stages of the war and the Mark VIII never saw combat.
Instead, about 100 of the tanks were produced at the Rock Island Arsenal for the U.S. Army’s use as a trainer for tank crews from 1920 and 1932.
The Mark VIII, also known as the Liberty, was the first American-produced heavy tank, he said.
“Its historical significance is great,” Allie said. “It’s one of three extant examples of this tank that exist anywhere in the world. The U.S. Army has two and there’s one in a museum in Great Britain.”
The Mark VIII little resembles a modern tank. There is no revolving upper turret or single main gun. It is long and low, and its tracks are mounted along its entire length from the top to the bottom of the main hull.
Its weaponry consisted of two side-mounted cannon and a number of machine guns in various places on its hull, Allie said.
The exterior of the museum’s Mark VIII is painted dark green and studded with bolts and rivets. It lacks the cannon and machine guns. Its interior is rusty and jumbled.
The Mark VIII also had a large crew compared to its modern descendants: 10 tankers had to fit into its just over 30 feet of length.
The crew compartment was only about two-thirds of the tank’s length, Allie said. The rest was the engine compartment, housing the V12 Liberty engine, from which the tank drew its name.
“It had a full engine room, driver, and then gunners at all of the various guns on the left and right side of the tank itself,” he said.
The tank’s design reflects the needs of the Allies during the war: navigating the “No Man’s Land” between trench complexes. The Mark VIII was supposed to be able to cross the top of the trenches and use its cannon to fire at their occupants.
Its design and look are very reminiscent of the first British tank models that saw combat during the war.
Allie said the Mark VIII was the last tank to use that “rhomboid” design.
The museum staff does not know which of the 100-vehicle production run its tank is, he said. The museum is also not aware of the tank having ever been named by its crews.
Records on the Mark VIII are limited because they were not maintained, Allie said. The museum knows roughly where they were sent initially and where they were in 1932 when the tanks were retired.
“Beyond that, the majority of records are very limited on the tanks,” he said.
It was previously on display for nearly 80 years outside at Aberdeen Proving Grounds on the Mile of Tanks, he said. It came to the arsenal from the U.S. Army Armor & Cavalry Collection at Fort Benning, Georgia.
The tank will need restoration before it goes on display.
“On the outside, it’s not bad,” Allie said.
The tank’s belly will likely need work because of water that would have collected beneath it at Aberdeen and the interior will need work too, he said.
It will only be a display piece — it won’t have a working engine.
The hope is to have it ready some time in 2022, he said.
The museum, closed for renovations, is still figuring out what the challenges of the restoration will be. It is working with representatives from the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center in developing a plan for the rehabilitation.
“But until we start diving into the actual nuts and bolts, so to speak, of the work we won’t really know what the challenges are,” Allie said. “But it will certainly be a unique project, I think, here at the arsenal.”