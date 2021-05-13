World War I-era tank returns home to the Rock Island Arsenal

Records on the Mark VIII are limited because they were not maintained, Allie said. The museum knows roughly where they were sent initially and where they were in 1932 when the tanks were retired.

“Beyond that, the majority of records are very limited on the tanks,” he said.

It was previously on display for nearly 80 years outside at Aberdeen Proving Grounds on the Mile of Tanks, he said. It came to the arsenal from the U.S. Army Armor & Cavalry Collection at Fort Benning, Georgia.

The tank will need restoration before it goes on display.

“On the outside, it’s not bad,” Allie said.

The tank’s belly will likely need work because of water that would have collected beneath it at Aberdeen and the interior will need work too, he said.

It will only be a display piece — it won’t have a working engine.

The hope is to have it ready some time in 2022, he said.

The museum, closed for renovations, is still figuring out what the challenges of the restoration will be. It is working with representatives from the Joint Manufacturing and Technology Center in developing a plan for the rehabilitation.