One person was shot during an assault early Thursday in Davenport.
Davenport police were called at 2:50 a.m. to a call of a shooting victim in the 800 block of Pershing Avenue.
A 22-year-old man from Davenport was transported to Genesis Medical Center with injuries described as non-life threatening, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
Preliminary information indicated that an assault occurred inside a residence that escalated into shots being fired.
Detectives are following-up on the incident.
No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.