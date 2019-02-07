Try 1 month for 99¢
One person was shot during an assault early Thursday in Davenport.

Davenport police were called at 2:50 a.m. to a call of a shooting victim in the 800 block of Pershing Avenue.

A 22-year-old man from Davenport was transported to Genesis Medical Center with injuries described as non-life threatening, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.

Preliminary information indicated that an assault occurred inside a residence that escalated into shots being fired.

Detectives are following-up on the incident.

No further information is available at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563 326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.

