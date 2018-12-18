A 21-year-old man was wounded during a shooting Tuesday at Dollar General, 2604 W. Locust St., Davenport police said.
The wounded man was taken to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, for treatment. His condition was not available late Tuesday but police said his wounds are not believed to be life-threatening.
A 17-year-old boy, the other person involved in the shooting, was located at Davenport West High School. He is charged with illegally carrying weapons.
The gun used in the shooting was found off of school grounds.
The shooting took place at 11:20 a.m. after an altercation inside the store, police said.
A robocall went out to families of students at West and Wilson Elementary schools to inform them of the situation.
"Today, West High School and Wilson Elementary were contacted by the 911 dispatch center and told to lock down their schools," the robocall said. "This was as a result of an individual being shot inside the Dollar General store on West Locust Street, across from the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds. A person involved in this incident was located at West High School. The police investigation is ongoing."
At the scene, Police Chief Paul Sikorski said early information pointed to “an altercation” between two people, and the gunman left before officers arrived.
A heavy police presence remained in the parking lot as officers interviewed possible witnesses, photographed the interior of the store and turned away customers walking up to the entrance. The front door was later blocked off by yellow crime scene tape and police cruisers.
Investigators were also seen going into the neighboring bar, where a witness said they were checking the bar's security cameras for footage that could aid the investigation.
As of early November, Davenport had received 171 calls that led to confirmed shots-fired incidents, which broadly includes instances when physical evidence of gunfire is found at a crime scene. Of those incidents, 23 were non-fatal shootings and five were gun-related homicides.
Last year, 12 people were killed and 28 were wounded by gunfire, the most violent record within the past eight years.
Megan Valley contributed to this report.