A man with gunshot wounds drove himself to Moline’s Central Fire Station for help Thursday night, Moline Police Detective Michael Griffin said.
Griffin said the man told authorities he had been shot at a residence in Rock Island and was able to wrestle the gun away and leave.
“He approached the fire station with the gun in his hand,” Griffin said. The man arrived at the station at about 7:15 p.m.
The man was suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso, Griffin said. The man was taken to Trinity Rock Island. His condition was not available late Thursday.
Rock Island police were investigating the incident late Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities at 309-762-9500.