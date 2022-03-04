Wrongful death lawsuit seeks more than $150,000 on behalf of man killed by vehicle in Milan during UAW strike in October

A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed by the widow of a man killed by a vehicle as he crossed a street to join fellow United Auto Workers striking on a picket line outside a Deere & Co. plant in October.

Jill Rich, widow of Richard Rich, filed suit in Rock Island County Thursday seeking damages in excess of $150,000. She is suing for a minimum of $100,000 in damages from Alex Kabura, the driver of the vehicle that struck Rich and a minimum of $50,000 from Med Trans Logistic, LLC, owner of the van operated by Kabura.

The county, United Autoworkers Local 79 and Davenport Electric Contract Company are named in the suit as co-defendants related to their ability to provide information.

Richard Rich, a UAW Local 79 member, was struck and killed around 6 a.m. Oct. 27 while crossing the Rock Island-Milan Parkway at Deere Drive to join a picket line at John Deere Parts Distribution Center in Milan.

Rich, 56, was struck by a gray Ford Transit XLT Van driven by Kabura and pronounced dead at the scene. According to the UAW leadership, he was a 15-year employee of Deere PDC.

The filing states Kabura was negligent as he owed a duty to Rich to "exercise ordinary and reasonable care in the operation of his motor vehicle" and "operated his vehicle at a rate of speed which was greater than reasonable and proper with regard to traffic conditions and the use of the highway."

Jill Rich states that as a result of her husband's death, she suffered losses including "the loss of his love, society, companionship and financial support, and who endured grief, sorrow and mental suffering, all of which are permanent in nature."

Following an investigation, the Rock Island County state's attorney's office announced criminal charges would not be filed against Kabura, who pulled over after the crash and cooperated with officers when they arrived on the scene.

Kabura told officers he had a green light and had not seen Rich crossing the road. The driver did not show signs of impairment due to alcohol or drugs. He told officers he may have been driving up to 60 mph, in the 55 mph zone.

Jill Rich is being represented by the law offices of Thomas Popovich, P.C. She also is seeking in her lawsuit to be named special administrator of her late husband's estate since he did not have will at the time of his death, making it possible for her to collect damages if awarded.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.