The families of two men killed on July 3 when a tree branch fell on them while they were seated on the lawn of the Rock Island County Courthouse to watch fireworks have filed a wrongful death suit against the county.
The suit, filed in the county courts, also names the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, the city of Rock Island and Raney Horticultural Inc. as defendants. The plaintiffs in the suit include the estates of Lawrence K. Anderson and Daniel Mendoza, the men who were killed.
Representatives of the defendants were not immediately available for comment Tuesday afternoon.
This story will be updated.