Year in review: The most impactful moments on the crime and courts beat in 2021

It's been a long year, and a violent one. While court hearings and trials were postponed for most of the year, and prosecutors are still dealing with the effects of those delays, crime did not seem to slow down in the Quad Cities. Here's a collection of the most impactful crime and courts moments in 2021:
The discovery of Breasia Terrell's remains
On March 22 two fishermen found human remains in a pond in Clinton County. The body was later revealed to be that of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell, who had gone missing out of Davenport on July 10, 2020.
Henry Dinkins, the only person of interest in the case, was charged with kidnapping and murder on May 5. He pleaded not guilty and a jury trial is scheduled to start on Feb. 14, 2022.
Warrants filed in July revealed new details about how the police investigation proceeded immediately after Breasia's disappearance.
The shooting of DeShawn Tatum
DeShawn Tatum, 25, was shot and killed by Rock Island police on April 1. Tatum had run from police when they tried to arrest him in the area of 12th Street and 31st Avenue. He reportedly stole a car from a woman in a gas station parking lot and drove it into the building, dragging police officers who tried to stop him.
The shooting was ruled justified by Rock Island State's Attorney Dora Villarreal on Apr. 28. Villarreal also released the details of the investigation that led to that decision.
Tatum's death and Villarreal's decision not to press charges against the involved officers sparked community debate regarding the safety of police foot chases. The topic was addressed by a Rock Island alderman and sparked multiple protests.
The death of two teenage boys
Two teenage boys were shot to death this year in Davenport. The first was 14-year-old Jamon Winfrey, who was found dead near Farnam Street on Feb. 25. Police believed Winfrey had been involved in a shooting the day before.
The second death was 12-year-old Devell Johnson, who was shot while riding his bike with teenagers on Marquette Street.
No one has been charged for the death of either boy.
In response to these and other shootings, the city of Davenport formed a violent crime task force and Scott County started a new youth crime prevention program.