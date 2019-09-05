A teen has been accused of stealing a vehicle and being illegally armed in East Moline.
D’Angilo Davis, 18, of Rock Island, has been charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, and possession of a stolen vehicle, according to court records.
East Moline police officers were called about 3:50 a.m. Tuesday to the 2300 block of 5th Street to respond to a report of suspicious people in the area, the East Moline Police Department said in a news release. When they got to the area, the officers saw a vehicle leaving that they deemed suspicious, and it sped away when they attempted to stop it.
The vehicle crashed and the driver, who was alone, tried to run, the department said. That person, whom police identified as Davis, was caught not long after that, and the department alleges he was carrying a loaded firearm.
Further investigation determined the vehicle had been stolen shortly before from a driveway nearby, and another vehicle had been taken at about the same time, police said. The second vehicle was later found parked and unoccupied in East Moline.
No one was reported hurt during the incident, police said.
Davis was in custody Thursday morning, held on a $75,000 bail, according to the Rock Island County Jail.
To be released, he would have to post a $7,500 bond, according to court records. His next court date was not available.
The department warned people to keep vehicles locked, and to not leave keys or valuables inside unattended. Police also advised the public to report activity thought to be suspicious.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the East Moline Police Department at 309-752-1547. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 309-762-9500 or via the free mobile app “P3 Tips.”