A 12-year-old boy who tried to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in August will be tried in adult court as a youthful offender, a judge ruled Friday.
The Times has chosen not to name him because of his age.
District Associate Judge Christine Dalton granted the prosecutor’s motion to try the boy as a youthful offender in adult court during a lengthy closed hearing in Scott County Juvenile Court.
Following the hearing, the boy made his first appearance in Scott County District Court on charges of attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
He has a preliminary hearing Dec. 14. Bond was set Friday at $50,000 cash-only.
He remains in the custody of the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center.
Court documents allege the boy, armed with a loaded black Smith & Wesson .22-caliber gun, entered a classroom at the junior high at 8:38 a.m. Aug. 31 and ordered everyone to the ground.
He pointed the gun in the teacher's face and pulled the trigger, but forgot to take the safety off. The teacher got the gun away from him and it was secured by law enforcement.
It's not clear why the boy was targeting the teacher.
Scott County prosecutors in September filed a motion to try him as a youthful offender. If granted, he would be tried in adult court and, if convicted, would be sentenced in and remain under the supervision of the juvenile court until just before his 18th birthday.
The case would then return to adult court, where a judge could dismiss it or sentence him to adult prison, among other sentencing options.