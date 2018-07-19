An 18-year-old already on bond on a stolen gun charge was back behind bars Thursday in connection with a shooting that left one person injured earlier this month.
Jacob Antero Trujillo of Davenport was booked into the Scott County Jail late Wednesday morning on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and criminal gang participation, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
He is expected to appear in court Thursday morning via video arraignment.
Police say that around 7 p.m. July 7, Trujillo pulled up to a home in the 200 block of South Lincoln Avenue and got into an argument with another person over their gang affiliation.
Witnesses said Trujillo was claiming to be a Low Rider and police confirmed that he is a documented active member of the gang.
Police say that Trujillo then displayed a gun and fired several shots into a crowd of people. One person was struck one time in the right upper chest/shoulder area.
A later search of Trujillo’s home turned up a .45-caliber handgun, ammunition, gang clothing, Low Rider colors and a sign indicating his association with the gang, according to police.
At the time of his arrest, Trujillo was free on bond on a charge of trafficking in stolen weapons, a Class D felony.
Police say that at 9:51 p.m. March 26, police searched a home in the 1000 block of Iowa Street in connection with a narcotics investigation.
Police say a stolen .45-caliber handgun and a 12-gauge shotgun were located in Trujillo’s bedroom. He also had approximately one gram of marijuana, packaging material and a digital scale in his room, according to police.
He has a final pretrial conference Aug. 1 in that case.