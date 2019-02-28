A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday after police say he lit a small paper bag on fire inside the J.B. Young Opportunity Center.
Davenport police and fire responded at 11:11 a.m. to the center, 1702 Main St., for a report of a fire set inside the occupied building.
No injuries were reported and there was minor damage to the building.
During a canvas for videos of a possible suspect, officers located Richard D. Gatewood at a West Locust Street convenience store, according to an arrest affidavit released Thursday afternoon.
Police say he lit a bag on fire that caused smoke to fill the hallway, according to the affidavit.
Video from the convenience store showed that he stole several items, including food and a lighter, and left without paying for it, according to the affidavit.
Gatewood was charged with reckless use of fire or explosives, a serious misdemeanor, and fifth-degree theft, a simple misdemeanor. He was booked into the Scott County Jail at 3:41 p.m., according to online jail records.
He also was booked on charges of third-degree harassment and trespass first offense for an incident that occurred earlier Thursday morning.
According to arrest affidavits, officers responded to a home in the 1000 block of West 13th Street for a report of an unwanted subject. Gatewood had been been given a lifetime no trespass order for the home.
While there, he threatened to have a woman “beaten up and shot by his mother,” according to the affidavit.
Gatewood is awaiting trial on a charge of second-degree theft after he was caught in a stolen Ford Explorer on Jan. 14. His arraignment in that case is set for March 14 in Scott County District Court.
The charge is a Class D felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of up to five years.
On Jan. 19, Gatewood was charged with one count of domestic assault while displaying a weapon after he pulled a knife and threatened to harm his stepfather. That trial is scheduled for April 22. The charge is an aggravated misdemeanor that carries a prison sentence of up to two years.