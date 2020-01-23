19-year-old charged with theft, burglary in downtown Davenport

A 19-year-old man was arrested early Thursday morning while breaking into storage near Radisson Quad-City Plaza.
Caleb Ray Jochmann was booked on felony charges of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft. He is being held in the Scott County Jail on a secured $10,000 bond.
He was arrested after Davenport Police responded to 111 E 2nd St. where Jochmann had entered a storage container.
Jochmann was read his Miranda rights and investigators say he admitted to attempting to steal from the container. Police say Jochmann stole property valued at an excess of $1,500.
