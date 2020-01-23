19-year-old charged with theft, burglary

The Davenport Police arrested a 19-year-old man on a pair of felony charges.
Caleb Ray Jochmann was booked early Thursday morning on felony charges of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft. He is being held in the Scott County Jail on a secured $10,000 bond.
The Quad-City Times will update this story.
Tom Loewy
