19-year-old charged with theft, burglary

  • Updated
Caleb Ray Jochmann

 Tom Loewy

The Davenport Police arrested a 19-year-old man on a pair of felony charges.

Caleb Ray Jochmann was booked early Thursday morning on felony charges of third-degree burglary and second-degree theft. He is being held in the Scott County Jail on a secured $10,000 bond.

The Quad-City Times will update this story.

