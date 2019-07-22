A 16-year-old girl who drove a black Ford SUV into a Davenport home Sunday faces several citations.
The girl, whose name was not released because she is a minor, was cited for careless driving, stop-sign violation and failure to maintain control of a vehicle, Davenport Police Major Jeff Bladel said via email Monday.
The crash happened about 1:45 p.m. at the corner of Elsie Avenue and 17th Street, where the vehicle struck the house at 3322 W. 17th St., the home of Wendell Edwards.
Two passengers in the SUV were treated at Genesis Hospitals for minor injuries, Bladel said.
The home was damaged extensively, Bladel said.
On Sunday, Edwards told a reporter he and his wife were napping when the SUV went airborne and crashed in his home's attached one-car garage. The couple was uninjured.