Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 cash-only for an 18-year-old Rock Island man charged in the May shooting death of Destiny Orr-Clark in Davenport.
Craig W. Coleman Jr. made his first appearance via video in Scott County District Court on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
An attorney was appointed to represent him. He has a preliminary hearing March 15.
Coleman was arrested Saturday morning and held in the Rock Island County Jail until he waived extradition Monday afternoon.
He is accused in the May 4 shooting in the 1000 block of East 36th Street, Davenport.
Officers found a vehicle stopped in the roadway and a man attempting to provide aid to a woman, later identified as Orr-Clark, 19, who had been shot, according to arrest affidavits released Monday.
She was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead.
Coleman, 17 at the time, and co-defendant Arthur K. Lobley robbed Orr-Clark while armed with a handgun, according to the affidavits.
She fled, but they followed her in a vehicle, shooting her vehicle numerous times and striking her.
Police on Monday announced that a warrant had been issued for Lobley, 26, on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.
Lobley is currently at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility on unrelated robbery charges.