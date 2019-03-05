Try 3 months for $3

Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 cash-only for an 18-year-old Rock Island man charged in the May shooting death of Destiny Orr-Clark in Davenport.

Craig W. Coleman Jr. made his first appearance via video in Scott County District Court on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

An attorney was appointed to represent him. He has a preliminary hearing March 15.

Coleman was arrested Saturday morning and held in the Rock Island County Jail until he waived extradition Monday afternoon.

He is accused in the May 4 shooting in the 1000 block of East 36th Street, Davenport.

Officers found a vehicle stopped in the roadway and a man attempting to provide aid to a woman, later identified as Orr-Clark, 19, who had been shot, according to arrest affidavits released Monday.

She was transported to Genesis Medical Center-East Rusholme Street, Davenport, where she was pronounced dead.

Coleman, 17 at the time, and co-defendant Arthur K. Lobley robbed Orr-Clark while armed with a handgun, according to the affidavits.

She fled, but they followed her in a vehicle, shooting her vehicle numerous times and striking her.

Police on Monday announced that a warrant had been issued for Lobley, 26, on charges of first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Lobley is currently at the Fort Dodge Correctional Facility on unrelated robbery charges.

