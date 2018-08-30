ROCK ISLAND — An 18-year-old man was shot Wednesday night, though Rock Island Police said his wounds are not considered life-threatening.
The man was shot around 11 p.m. in the 1600 block of 12th Avenue in Rock Island, according to police. As of noon Thursday, there had been no arrests and the investigation was ongoing.
The complaint was classified as aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to police reports.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Rock Island Police at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500. Crime Stoppers also accepts tips through its website, qccrimestoppers.com, and the free mobile app “P3 Tips.”