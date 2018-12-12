A 12-year-old boy accused of trying to shoot a North Scott Junior High School teacher in August has waived his right to a preliminary hearing.
The boy filed a written waiver of the hearing Tuesday in Scott County District Court through one of his appointed attorneys, Meenakshi Brandt, court records show.
During a preliminary hearing, a judge determines whether there is probable cause to hold a defendant over for trial. The judge does not determine the defendant’s guilt or innocence.
He will be arraigned Jan. 17. The boy, who the Quad-City Times is not naming because of his age, is charged with attempted murder, carrying weapons on school grounds, and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Court documents allege the boy, armed with a loaded black Smith & Wesson .22-caliber gun, entered a classroom at the junior high at 8:38 a.m. Aug. 31 and ordered everyone to the ground.
He pointed the gun in the teacher's face and pulled the trigger, but forgot to take the safety off and the gun did not fire.
The teacher got the gun away from him and it was secured by law enforcement.
It's not clear why the boy was targeting the teacher.
The boy initially was charged as a juvenile. On Friday, a Scott County judge granted prosecutors’ motion to try him as a youthful offender meaning that he will be tried in adult court.
If convicted, he would be sentenced in and remain under the supervision of the juvenile court until just before his 18th birthday.
The case would then return to adult court, where a judge could dismiss it or sentence him to adult prison, among other sentencing options.