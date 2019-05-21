A 21-year-old man and a 14-year-old boy are facing charges following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Davenport Monday afternoon.
Drake Austin Howard, 21, of the 1200 block of Adams Street, Davenport, is charged with first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
The boy, who police have not named, is charged with first-degree theft and interference with official acts.
The boy was placed into the custody of the Juvenile Detention Center. Howard remained in the Scott County Jail Tuesday morning.
At 1:24 p.m. Monday, Davenport officers located a stolen vehicle, a silver 2017 Kia Sorento that was stolen out of Rock Island, that was driving erratically in the area of Locust Street and Lincoln Avenue, according to police and an arrest affidavit filed in Howard’s case.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle; a pursuit was authorized when it fled.
The pursuit ended in the 5000 block of Dittmer Street where several people, including Howard and the boy, ran from the vehicle.
Officers established a perimeter and the area was searched.
Buchanan Elementary School, 4515 N. Fairmount Street, was placed on lockdown as a precaution for 20 minutes.
Police took Howard, the boy and a third person, a woman, into custody.
According to the arrest affidavit, Howard admitted he was in the backseat of the stolen vehicle.
As of Tuesday morning, the woman was not facing charges, Davenport Police Maj. Jeff Bladel said.
The investigation is ongoing. Police said in a media release Monday that it has not yet been determined whether the incident was related to an earlier shots fired call.
At 10:31 a.m. Monday, police responded to the area of 59th and Brady streets. They canvassed the area and located shell casings. No injuries or damage was reported.