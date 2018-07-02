A 13-year-old Davenport boy accused of firing a gun while inside a stolen vehicle and later assaulting a bailiff will be tried as a youthful offender.
Joesiah Capone Rogers appeared Saturday in adult court in Scott County on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury causing serious injury, second-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, interference with official acts, and assault on persons in certain occupations.
As a youthful offender, Rogers will be tried in adult court, but if convicted, he would be under the supervision of the juvenile court until he turns 18. The case then would be remanded to adult court, where a judge would determine whether to impose a sentence or discharge him, among other sentencing options.
Bond was set at $10,000 cash-only. If Rogers posts bond, he will be placed on the highest level of pretrial supervision which includes weekly face-to-face contact, curfew, home visits and electronic monitoring if deemed appropriate.
He has a preliminary hearing July 10.
Police say on May 13, Rogers was inside a 2012 Honda Accord that had been stolen out of Davenport when he stuck his arm out of the vehicle and fired a gun at a second stolen vehicle.
Officers who responded to the scene found multiple bullet casings and discovered a home had been struck and the residents said they were in fear when they heard the shots and dropped to the floor, according to arrest affidavits.
A delinquency petition was filed in Scott County Juvenile Court May 24 and he was placed in the Juvenile Detention Center.
On May 31, Rogers was at the food service window of the detention center’s day room when he grabbed a handful of food and started throwing it at employees, according to the affidavits.
Staff tried to restrain him but were unsuccessful, according to police. A bailiff who was dropping off another juvenile tried to break up the altercation, according to the affidavits.
Rogers punched the bailiff at least twice in the face, causing serious injuries, according to the affidavits.
The bailiff suffered a broken orbital socket.
The incident was captured on video, according to the affidavits.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Dion Trowers filed motions to move the case out of juvenile court and try Rogers as a youthful offender.
To be deemed a youthful offender, a judge must determine whether the defendant is 15 or younger; that probable cause has determined he committed an offense; and there would not be reasonable prospects for rehabilitating him by the time he turns 18 if the juvenile court retains jurisdiction over him.
In her order, Traum wrote that Rogers has shown a strong attraction to guns or other dangerous weapons and “he associates with other juveniles who possess or use guns or dangerous weapons.”
The judge also noted Rogers has had multiple contacts with the juvenile system and has been offered a wide range of services in juvenile court.
“He has not taken advantage of those services and his behaviors are escalating,” Traum wrote in the order.
The intimidation and willful injury charges are Class C felonies each punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The remaining charges are Class D felonies each punishable by up to five years in prison.